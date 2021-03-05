Gilgeous-Alexander notched 33 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a block across 37 minutes in Thursday's win at San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder in their final game of the season before the All-Star break and once again proved what he can do when he's clicking on offense. The third-year guard has scored 20-plus points in six of his last nine contests following a four-game absence in February, and he has surpassed the 30-point mark three times in that stretch as well.