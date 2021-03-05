Gilgeous-Alexander notched 33 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a block across 37 minutes in Thursday's win at San Antonio.
Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder in their final game of the season before the All-Star break and once again proved what he can do when he's clicking on offense. The third-year guard has scored 20-plus points in six of his last nine contests following a four-game absence in February, and he has surpassed the 30-point mark three times in that stretch as well.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores team-high 15 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 24 in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops career-high 42 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 31 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Delivers quality line in return•