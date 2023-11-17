Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 24 points (6-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 victory over the Warriors.

The 25-year-old led all scorers on the night while dropping at least 20 points for the seventh straight game. Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring average is down a touch from his mammoth 2022-23 campaign at 28.8 points a game, but he's made up for it with a career-best pace in boards (6.5), assists (6.1) and steals (2.6) while driving the Thunder to an 8-4 start to the season.