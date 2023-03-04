Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen, COVID-19 protocols) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

After a five-game absence due to a combination of ankle and abdomen injuries, plus health and safety protocols, Gilgeous-Alexander will return to the floor. He may be on a minutes limit in his first game back, but it seems likely that he'll at least start. SGA has scored at least 20 points in 21 straight matchups, averaging 31.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks during this stretch.