Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts double-double
Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 win over the Blazers.
The second-year guard has scored at least 20 points in six of the Thunder's last seven games, and he is entrenched as Oklahoma City's main scoring threat on a nightly basis. A front-runner for the Most Improved Player Award this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is currently posting career-high marks in several categories such as minutes, points, rebounds and free throw percentage.
