Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander's absence streak will extend to three games Friday due to a right quad contusion. Cason Wallace will likely draw another start in his continued absence. Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Charlotte.
