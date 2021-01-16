Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points (13-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 44 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Bulls.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to show time and time again why he's the go-to player on the Thunder offense, and he delivered a season-high mark in both points and assists while also logging his second double-double of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander has also scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games, averaging 24.5 points per game in that stretch.