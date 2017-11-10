Thunder's Steven Adams: Hobbled in Thursday's contest
Adams went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams seemed to land awkwardly on a rebound attempt in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game and was ushered to the locker room for an examination shortly thereafter. He was likely being bothered by a lower-body injury, though no reports of his exact ailment have been revealed. We'll wait for official word from the Thunder following the conclusion of Thursday's contest.
