Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Tuesday

Adams (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Hawks, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams left Monday's game against the Kings early due to a left hip contusion, which is apparently still giving him significant discomfort. If he ends up missing the game, Patrick Patterson, Nick Collison and Jerami Grant could all see extra run.

