Edwards logged 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 120-95 Play-In Game win over the Thunder.

Edwards had a miserable performance in the Wolves' first Play-In Game on Tuesday against the Lakers, posting just nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. The star guard fared better Friday, tallying 19 points on a more tolerable 8-for-19 line from the field. Edwards also chipped in 10 boards, six dimes, two thefts and a block to round out a strong all-around effort. He'll likely need to come up big if Minnesota is to mount a challenge against No. 1 seed Denver in the first round of the playoffs.