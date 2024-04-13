Edwards had 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-106 win over the Hawks.

The shooting woes have become a persistent issue with Edwards over the last few weeks, and while the star guard remains productive, his numbers have plummeted of late, which is not a good sign for a Timberwolves team looking to make a deep playoff run. Over his last 10 games, Edwards is averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting just 43.3 percent from the field, a figure that is nearly three ticks lower than his regular-season mark.