Edwards (illness) is starting Friday's game against Atlanta.
Edwards was added to the injury report due to illness, but he's since been able to prove that he's healthy enough to play Friday evening. He's been nearly unstoppable in April, averaging 28.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals over six matchups.
