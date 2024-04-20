Edwards ended Saturday's 120-95 victory over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 33 points (14-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes.
Edwards did it all for Minnesota in Saturday's Game 1 victory at home, leading all players in the contest in scoring while ending one rebound shy of a double-double to go along with a half-dozen assists. Edwards, who also led the Timberwolves in threes made, took over the third quarter of Saturday's contest while scoring 18 of his 33 points in that frame alone.
