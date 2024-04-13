Edwards is questionable to play Sunday against the Suns due to an illness.

Edwards is having a fair share of struggles -- according to his standards -- of late, and even though he's averaging 23.8 points per game over his last 10 games, he's also shooting just 43.3 percent from the field in that span. The Timberwolves are in a three-way tie with the Thunder and Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference, so chances are Edwards will end up being available either way to face the Suns.