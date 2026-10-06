Edwards notched 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two swats over 18 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over the Bucks.

Edwards was a bit rusty in his preseason debut, converting just one of his seven three-point attempts while also coughing up two turnovers, but he did a nice job of getting to the line and he was locked in on defense. Edwards was a top-15 player last season with averages of 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.4 triples, 1.4 steals and 0.8 swats per contest, and he could be even better coming into his age-25 season.