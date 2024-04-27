Edwards totaled 36 points (12-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 126-109 victory over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Edwards has reached the 30-point mark in two of the three games during the current series against the Suns, and the star guard has stepped up every time the Timberwolves have needed him despite having the tough assignment of dealing with Bradley Beal on both ends of the court. Edwards should handle his heavy workload in Game 4 on Sunday, where the Timberwolves will look to advance into the Western Conference semifinals.