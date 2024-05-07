Edwards notched 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 106-80 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards didn't repeat the 43-point performance from Game 1, but he was highly efficient in this one and played a prominent role in the victory while also ending just three assists away from a double-double. Edwards has been almost unstoppable since the start of the playoffs and is averaging 32.3 points per game while keeping the Timberwolves undefeated through six postseason contests so far.