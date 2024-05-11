Edwards recorded 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 117-90 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards did all he could to help Minnesota climb back into Friday's contest, leading all Timberwolves players in scoring to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and handful of assists in a balanced outing. Edwards tallied his lowest point total of the conference semifinals, taking a bit of a step back after a pair of impressive performances in Denver earlier in the series. Look for Edwards to step up and lead Minnesota in Game 4 as it attempts to make a statement at home and take a 3-1 lead over Denver.