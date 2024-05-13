Edwards finished Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 44 points (16-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 45 minutes.

Edwards carried the Timberwolves on offense in Game 4, and at times, he did the heavy lifting all by himself. However, his impressive stat line was not enough to avoid a second consecutive loss at home. Edwards has scored 40 or more points in three of his last five playoff appearances, including twice in the current series. He'll aim to keep that run going Tuesday in Game 5.