Edwards recorded 40 points (13-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 122-116 win over Phoenix in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
With this win, the Timberwolves will move on to face the winner of the series between the Nuggets and the Lakers. Edwards was outstanding in his first career playoff series victory, averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 three-pointers through four games.
