Share Video

Link copied!

Edwards is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.

Edwards is a late addition to the injury report, joining Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as questionable. Edwards hasn't missed a game since Dec. 11 and has averaged 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 57 appearances.

More News