Edwards (ankle) didn't practice Friday due to an illness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Edwards has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, but his absence from Friday's practice session was attributed to an illness. He'll have a day to recover before the Timberwolves face Golden State on Sunday, but it's not yet clear whether either issue will prevent him from suiting up.
