Edwards closed Sunday's 109-101 loss to Chicago with 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes.

Edwards didn't have his best shooting display Sunday, and uncharacteristically, he missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc, making it the fourth time over his last five games in which he's failed to hit two or more threes. The final stat line was decent, but Edwards is capable of producing better, more efficient displays on a regular basis. He'll aim to bounce back when Minnesota takes on a red-hot Houston team on Tuesday.