Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault after allegedly tossing a chair that struck two Nuggets arena employees following Tuesday's Game 5 loss, Bleacher Report reports.

After the final buzzer, Edwards jogged off the floor and appeared to pick up a chair and swing it to the ground in frustration on his way to the Wolves' locker room. The chair reportedly struck two arena employees, who sustained non-serious injuries but subsequently asked to press charges against the star guard. Edwards was cited by Denver police following Game 5, and at this point it's unclear if he'll face any additional legal action or discipline from the league.