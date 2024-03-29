Edwards (back) is available for Friday's matchup with the Nuggets, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Edwards has routinely been listed on Minnesota's injury report recently with a variety of injuries, but he has yet to miss a game. Look for the star guard to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Active at shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Subpar against Detroit•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable against Detroit•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads Wolves to win Sunday•