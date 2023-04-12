Edwards finished with nine points (3-17 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 overtime play-in game loss to the Lakers.

Edwards couldn't have picked a worse time to go cold from the field, ending with just nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. While the rest of his teammates pulled their weight, Edwards was basically a no-show on the offensive end. The Timberwolves will now face off against either the Pelicans on the Thunder in what will be a must-win game. Look for Edwards to turn things around as they push for the eighth and final playoff spot.