Edwards (ankle) is active and starting Monday's contest against the Kings.
Edwards will officially make his second consecutive appearance after missing three straight games due to an ankle injury. The third-year pro is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 34.3 minutes over his last 10 showings.
