Edwards (ankle) is starting Sunday against the Warriors.

Edwards missed the last three games due to his ankle injury, but the Timberwolves were optimistic that he'd be able to return to the court for Sunday's matchup. He's averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 37.6 minutes per game over his last five full appearances, but it's possible he faces some sort of minutes restriction following his absence.