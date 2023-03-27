Edwards (ankle) is starting Sunday against the Warriors.
Edwards missed the last three games due to his ankle injury, but the Timberwolves were optimistic that he'd be able to return to the court for Sunday's matchup. He's averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 37.6 minutes per game over his last five full appearances, but it's possible he faces some sort of minutes restriction following his absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Optimism regarding Sunday status•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Could play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Out Monday•