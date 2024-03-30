Edwards registered 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 111-98 victory over Denver.

Edwards continues to play through various injuries, leading the Timberwolves to an impressive victory Friday. Having dealt with ankle and finger injuries over the past month, he came into the game with an apparent back issue. While managers should continue to keep an eye on the injury report, it appears as though he is going to try and play through anything minor at this stage.