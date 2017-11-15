Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Listed as questionable Wednesday

Aldrich (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Aldrich was available to play in Monday's matchup with the Jazz, but only in an emergency situation and ultimately didn't end up seeing the floor as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. He's now been downgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's contest and a final decision on his availability may not come until just prior to tip off. Gorgui Dieng (finger) is also doubtful, meaning the Timberwolves could once again be short on bodies in the frontcourt.