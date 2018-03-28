Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Will not play Wednesday

Aldrich (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks.

Aldrich will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to deal with an illness. His absence won't have much of an effect on the rotation, as he's averaging just 2.4 minutes per game this season. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Mavericks and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories