Cole Aldrich: Waived by Hawks

Aldrich was waived by the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Aldrich was merely a camp body for the Hawks and wasn't expected to make much of an impact if he did surprisingly make it through the final roster cuts. Instead, Aldrich is now expected to head overseas and is finalizing a deal to play in China, according to freelance reporter Jeff Goodman. If he plays well with his Chinese club team, there's certainly a chance he's able to land a spot in the NBA next season.