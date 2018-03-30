Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Out again Friday

Alrdrich (illness) will remain out for Friday's game against Dallas, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Aldrich will miss a third straight game while fighting an illness, but the expectation is that he'll be back to availability within the next few days. Regardless, the former Kansas standout isn't a fantasy contributor in leagues of any size.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories