Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Waived by Timberwolves

Aldrich was waived by the Timberwolves on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Aldrich spent the previous two seasons in Minnesota, but saw his role largely reduced from an already limited workload this past year. He saw the court just 21 times for an average of 2.3 minutes per contest. The veteran big man will now pursue a new opportunity.

