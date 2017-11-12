Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Questionable Saturday with ankle sprain

Aldrich is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to an ankle sprain.

Even if Aldrich sits the game out, it likely won't affect the Wolves' rotation too much. He's played just nine total minutes this season. That said, with Gorgui Dieng also questionable with a sprained finger, Aldrich could be in line to see additional run.

