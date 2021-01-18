Russell produced 31 points (11-22 FG, 6-13 3PT, 3-5 FT), seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Monday's 108-97 loss to the Hawks.

At last, Russell provided the kind of sharpshooting managers have been waiting for in Monday's loss. He set a season-high in both attempted and converted three-pointers and logged his second-best scoring total in the process. It's still an uphill battle for Russell and the Timberwolves as they try to stay above water without Karl-Anthony Towns. The talented guard will do most of the heavy lifting until their big man returns