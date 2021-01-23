Russell won't play Saturday against New Orleans due to rest.
The Wolves are making their star point-guard sit this one out to rest, as Saturday's matchup will be the later of a back-to-back. Expect Ricky Rubio (COVID-19), if he's able to play, to garner the start and see an uptick in minutes as a result. Russell should be good to go for the Wolves' next contest against the Warriors on Monday.
