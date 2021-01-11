Russell registered 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs.
Russell was tasked with a bigger offensive role due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the star guard thrived -- he carried Minnesota offensively en route to their third win of the campaign. Russell has scored 25 or more points in three of his last four appearances, averaging 25.5 points while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range in that span.
