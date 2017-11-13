Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Doubtful for Monday

Dieng (finger) is not likely to play in Monday's game against the Jazz.

Should Dieng officially be ruled out, the big man will miss his second straight game with a sprained finger. With Cole Aldrich (ankle) also questionable, the Timberwolves could again be without two key frontcourt options off the bench. Should Aldrich be ruled active, he'd be in a spot to see some extended minutes off the bench, but if not, Nemanja Bjelica would likely be the lone frontcourt player to see minutes as a reserve Monday.