McDaniels (hand) has been diagnosed with a fracture in his right hand after he punched a wall during Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Seemingly out of frustration, McDaniels took a swing at the wall in the Timberwolves' tunnel on the way to the halftime locker room, and the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. While Minnesota went on to defeat the Pelicans, the Wolves will now head into their Play-In matchup against the Lakers without the services of their most versatile defender. The Wolves also sent starting center Rudy Gobert home at halftime after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Injures hand punching wall•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Sneaky two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Bounces back with 20 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Pops for 25 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Scores career-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Provides solid offensive game•