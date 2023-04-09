McDaniels (hand) has been diagnosed with a fracture in his right hand after he punched a wall during Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Seemingly out of frustration, McDaniels took a swing at the wall in the Timberwolves' tunnel on the way to the halftime locker room, and the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. While Minnesota went on to defeat the Pelicans, the Wolves will now head into their Play-In matchup against the Lakers without the services of their most versatile defender. The Wolves also sent starting center Rudy Gobert home at halftime after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter.