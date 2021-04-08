McDaniels totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 loss to the Pacers.

McDaniels has clearly established himself as the starting power forward for the Timberwolves, as demonstrated by the fact he played a team-high 37 minutes in the loss. His role within the opening five is typically dependant on who else is healthy and so at this point, he should be viewed as a defensive specialist with upside to produce across the board.