Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Back from G League
The Timberwolves recalled Nowell from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.
Minnesota plucked both Nowell and two-way player Jordan McLaughlin from the G League ranks to provide the NBA team with some extra depth in the backcourt ahead of Wednesday's game in Memphis. With Minnesota at risk of not having either of its top two point guards available in Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring), both Nowell and McLaughlin stand good chances of making their NBA debuts and playing meaningful minutes versus the Grizzlies.
