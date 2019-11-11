Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Struggles in limited role
McLaughlin did not score with two assists in nine minutes in Sunday's loss to Denver.
McLaughlin was a minus-8 as he struggled on the defensive end. McLaughlin was called up to add depth at point guard but has struggled with four assists and three turnovers and is just 3-for-11 from the field in three games.
