Patton was re-assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Patton was recalled to the Timberwolves for the length of the All-Star break, but as expected, will now head back down to the team's affiliate. Considering he's out of the Timberwolves' rotation entirely, another lengthy stint in the G-League should allow Patton ample playing time and developmental opportunities.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories