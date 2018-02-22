Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League
Patton was re-assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Patton was recalled to the Timberwolves for the length of the All-Star break, but as expected, will now head back down to the team's affiliate. Considering he's out of the Timberwolves' rotation entirely, another lengthy stint in the G-League should allow Patton ample playing time and developmental opportunities.
