Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss
Towns finished with 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 loss to the Wizards.
Towns continues to be a one-man show for the Timberwolves, putting up his fourth straight double-double Sunday. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves have now lost three consecutive games and are beginning to lose touch with those teams battling for a playoff spot. On a personal note, Towns has been the fourth-ranked player over the past two weeks and based on recent production, should be in for a monster finish to the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Stellar in losing effort•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records huge double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Emphatic return Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to return Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Saturday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...