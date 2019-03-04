Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss

Towns finished with 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 loss to the Wizards.

Towns continues to be a one-man show for the Timberwolves, putting up his fourth straight double-double Sunday. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves have now lost three consecutive games and are beginning to lose touch with those teams battling for a playoff spot. On a personal note, Towns has been the fourth-ranked player over the past two weeks and based on recent production, should be in for a monster finish to the season.