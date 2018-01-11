Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects seventh straight double-double

Towns scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 104-88 win against Oklahoma City.

For the seventh straight game, Towns collected a double-double powered by the center's rebounding prowess. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 14.7 boards in addition to 19.0 points during this span. Towns routinely puts up double-doubles, amassing 35 of them in 43 games. However, neither category is outweighing the other in importance (20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds). While Wednesday's scoring numbers were meager by comparison, Towns is a force to be reckoned with as a scorer and a rebounder.