Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Efficient performance in victory

Towns ended with 28 points (12-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Towns put up another impressive performance Wednesday, leading the Timberwolves to a two-point victory over the Mavericks. Of all the fantasy studs, Towns appears the least likely to be rested despite the fact the Timberwolves are out of the running when it comes to post-season basketball. Towns has had a terrific finish to the season but oddly enough, has hit just one three-pointer in his last four games.