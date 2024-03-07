Towns is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers after being diagnosed with a left meniscus injury, but the Timberwolves are still working to understand the full extent of the issue, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wojnarowski relays that it remains unclear how much time, if any, beyond Thursday's game that Towns will be forced to miss, with his report striking a more optimistic tone about the big man's health than one less than an hour earlier from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who described Towns as out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues are likely best off continuing to roster Towns until the Timberwolves provide more clarity on the extent of his injury as well as a treatment plan, but the possibility still exists that the 28-year-old will be lost for several weeks, if not the rest of the season. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid look to be the primary beneficiaries of Towns' absence, for whatever length of time it might be.