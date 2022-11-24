Towns closed with 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Pacers.

Towns had a huge third quarter, scoring 13 points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out three assists and blocking two shots while playing all 12 minutes. It was his eighth double-double of the season and first in his last four appearances. He's averaging 5.4 assists per game through 18 games, nearly one assist more than he's averaged in any other season.