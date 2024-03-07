Towns was diagnosed Thursday with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is considered out indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota had already ruled Towns out in advance of Thursday's game in Indiana with a sore left knee, but follow-up testing evidently revealed a more significant injury. The Timberwolves likely won't offer up a timeline for Towns until a treatment plan is established, but if a full meniscus repair is needed, he would likely miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Even if Towns is able to treat the injury through rest and rehab or if he requires a partial meniscectomy, he still could face an uphill battle to make it back on the court before the regular season ends April 14. For whatever length of time Towns is out, the Timberwolves will likely turn to Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid to help replace his minutes.