Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records double-double in Wednesday's loss

Towns tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3 Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 loss to the Warriors.

Towns could never get into gear on offense as he struggled to get shots in the paint and didn't play as much in the second half amid a blowout loss. Towns was just 1-of-4 from three point range as he's struggled a bit with his three-point shot. He's shooting just 32.4 percent from behind the arc despite taking slightly more three-pointers per game then last season.